Claiborne Parish H&R Block employee arrested for stealing tax returns

An H&R Block employee is behind bars after she allegedly stole the identity and tax returns of an Arklatex couple last tax season.

Now, a local attorney is filing a lawsuit against the person allegedly responsible as well as the company.

According to a lawsuit to be filed by Shreveport attorney David Szwak Monday, a Webster Parish couple filed their 2015 taxes at an H&R Block Office in Haynesville, in Claiborne Parish, asking for their refund through direct deposit.

Instead, their tax preparer allegedly altered their return and opened an Emerald Card Account through H&R Block in the victim's name. The victim reported that when they asked about the refund, they were told they were being audited and that was causing the delay, which Szwak says is not true.

Tammy Perkins was arrested in August 2016 by Webster Parish Sheriff's Deputies after being accused of taking a $500 dollar loan out on the card and using the card to withdraw over $5,000 dollars worth of refund money.

According to her arrest report, she is charged with conspiracy- access device fraud and theft of assets of aged person. Szwak's litigation notes that Perkins remains jailed in Claiborne Parish.

The lawsuit names Perkins as well as H&R Block, the company and the Haynesville satellite office.

KSLA News 12 did reach out to H&R Block. They say since it hadn't been filed as of Friday afternoon January 27th, there's nothing to comment on. H&R Block also noted that even if it is filed, they don't comment on litigation.

So how do you protect yourself when filing?

"All you need is a person's name and social security number and you can do so much damage to them financially and otherwise," said Szwak.

Szwak, who is also the Chairman of the Consumer Protection Section of the Louisiana State Bar Association, says do your research on both the business and the people working there to make sure they are licensed, bonded and insured.

"You are fixing to turn over your identity and all your information to someone and if you don't check them out, you are very well being the next victim," explained Szwak.

When it comes to your refund, don't fall for anything advertised as a "quick tax refund" or anything that sounds too good to be true.

The best way to get your refund is in the mail in the form of a check. Szwak says if you do prefer direct deposit, get a copy of the return and call the IRS yourself to make sure your direct deposit information is correct.

If you don't get a refund in a reasonable time frame, call the IRS directly to find out why.

Never send your refund into any type of third party account.

