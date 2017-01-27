Group sleeps on street to raise awareness and funds for homelessness

A group in Texarkana is sleeping outdoors in nearly freezing temperatures an effort to bring awareness to homelessness. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A group in Texarkana is sleeping outdoors in nearly freezing temperatures in an effort to bring awareness to homelessness.

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is asking residents to join them as they spend one night on the streets and raise money to combat the homeless problem in the area.

“It kind of gives us some sort of feel as to what it could be like if one has to sleep outside. And it is not like camping either it is a whole different experience,” said Helen Diggs, of the Randy Sams Outreach Center.

The coalition is turning the corner of West 5th and Oak streets into a homeless camp.

The shelter of choice appears to be cardboard boxes wrapped with tarps and duct tape. Some of the boxes have been taped together for entire families to spend the night.

Officials say they want people to experience the plight of the homeless and also to raise money to provide scholarships to get the homeless back on their feet.

44-year-old Christopher Harvin is just one of the many people the scholarship has helped.

“It is a blessing that I will never be able to repay,” Harvin said.

Harvin was able to register to attend Texarkana College thanks to funds raised by the Bridge City Project.

He now lives at the Randy Sams Outreach Center and said at one time he lived on the streets. He said living in these boxes for one night is a good experience but it does not tell the full story of being homeless.

“It raises the awareness to what is actually going on out here. Yes, we have people sleeping in boxes out on the streets, these people they live it day in and day out in 20-degree weather and sometimes even colder weather," Harvin said.

Jennifer Laurent director of the Randy Sams Outreach Center says more than 300 people are considered homeless in Texarkana and the number is on the rise.

She says that is why donations are needed for the Coalition.

Anyone who wished to help the Texarkana Homeless Coalition can make a donation by visiting the temporary homeless camp on Friday, January 27 at West 5th and Oak streets in Texarkana, Texas.

