Summit aims to train students for tech jobs in Bossier City

CSRA Inc. opened the doors to its Integrated Technology Center (ITC) in Bossier City Tuesday, marking the completion of a two-year development project they say will bring hundreds of new jobs to Northwest Louisiana in the coming year.

CSRA Inc. opened the doors to its Integrated Technology Center (ITC) in Bossier City Tuesday. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to tour Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) and CSRA in Bossier City at 9:30 a.m., speak to the Shreveport Rotary Club at the Shreveport Convention Center at 11:30 a.m. and tour the Port of Caddo-Bossier in Shreveport at 2 p.m.

CSRA's Integrated Technology Center (ITC) in Bossier City concluded it's first academic summit on Friday with local colleges and universities in the hopes of attracting young professionals to the Shreveport-Bossier area.

On Thursday and Friday, 60 technology professors and industry experts discussed the future of technology and the best ways for local universities to teach the students the necessary skill sets in order for them to take advantage of the jobs offered at CRSA's ITC.

Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Bossier Parish Community College and representatives from the Louisiana Economic Development attended the summit.

"Louisiana Economic Development very strongly supports this model of industries partnering with higher education. It's key to economic growth in the state," said Director of Workforce Initiatives Susana Schowen.

CSRA is a Falls Church, a Virginia-based company that provides technology services to the federal government. The company has a contract with the State of Louisiana to create 800 information technology jobs by June 2018.

The ITC gives CSRA a base of operations in Bossier City, which provides services ranging from cyber security, networking, software development, product testing among others.

All in all, the leaders gathered at the summit hoped their teachings combined with the employability at the ITC would give students the jobs they need to stay in Louisiana and contribute to the local community.

"Ensuring that our students are aware of the opportunity that's here which is local and within our great state of Louisiana and that it's not necessary for them to look outside of our state," said NSU Vice President for Technology Innovation and Economic Development Darlene Williams.

