Birthday balloons travel 500 miles from LA to AL and back

The Dixons tied a message to the balloons with their email address and a note to return them if they were found. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Not only did Ryker get his balloon back, the family from Alabama sent him a book about balloons and a handwritten letter thanking him for sharing his birthday balloons with them. (Source: KSLA News 12)

One of 2 balloons released by a Shreveport family on their son's birthday turned up more than 500 miles away. (Source: Jeffrey Dixon)

Up, up, and away, or so they thought. A Shreveport family released two of their son's birthday balloons thinking they would never see them again just to get them back from a family over 500 miles away.

4-year-old Ryker Dixon says one of his favorite things are balloons and to help him get rid of some of his birthday balloons this year, his family came up with a bright idea.

"We decided we could let 2 or 3 go. Let him join in the process. I tied a card to the balloons that had my email and said if and when found please return," said Jeffrey Dixon.

Less than 24 hours later, the Dixons received an email from a family in Decatur, AL, about 540 miles away, saying 'we've found your balloons'.

"'Hey, Ryker, someone found your balloons, 'They did?' 'Yes, they found them in their backyard.' [Ryker] thought for a second and goes, 'Are they going to send them back?'" said Jeffrey Dixon.

Not only did Ryker get his balloon back, the family from Alabama sent him a book and a handwritten letter thanking him for sharing his birthday balloons with them. The book is titled Where Do Balloons Go?.

"It was wrapped as a gift and he was immediately excited. He unwrapped the gift and threw the paper everywhere. He saw the book and did one those looks because it was all about balloons," said Jeffrey Dixon.

Ryker's parents read the book to him 4 times Thursday night, but Ryker just wanted them to keep reading it.

Jeffrey Dixon says letting balloons go is now a new family tradition.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.