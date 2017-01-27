SPD search for missing teen in need of medical care

Shreveport Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Adrianna Magnano. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who they believe may be in need of medical attention.

Authorities say 15-year-old Adrianna Magnano ran away from her home on Carrolton Avenue.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information regarding Adrianna Magnano or her whereabouts to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

