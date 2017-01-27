Suspect accused of shooting pastor's son arrested in Shreveport

Quinton Hill, 32, is accused of shooting a Shreveport pastor's son in October of 2016. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

A man accused of attempting to kill a Shreveport pastor’s son is now behind bars after being on the run for months.

Police say 32-year-old Quinton Hill is responsible for shooting Pastor Linus Mayes' son multiple times in his back and legs in October of 2016.

Mayes is the pastor at Macedonia Baptist Church and says police told him Hill was responsible for the Queensborough shooting that left his son in critical condition.

His son chose not to be identified. He is still recovering from the shooting.

Hill was on the loose for months before being picked up by police on January 26.

He is now at the Caddo Correctional Center on attempted second-degree murder and drug and firearms charges including possession of a firearm with an obliterated number.

His bond was set at $260,000.

