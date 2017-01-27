Webster Parish Tourism Board enacts new social media policy after nude livestream

Executive Director of the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau Lynn Dorsey reportedly live-streamed herself nude using her work phone while out of town on business. (Source: Minden-Press-Herald)

The Webster Parish Tourism board has put into place a new social media policy effective immediately, following the nude Instagram live-stream of tourism director Lynn Dorsey.

The policy was deemed necessary after the 61-year-old live-streamed what was supposed to be a private session between husband and wife for more than 30 minutes on an Instagram page managed by the Webster Parish Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Jerry Madden, the board's chairman says there was no time to waste in implementing the policy after their monthly meeting on January 27.

Dorsey was not present at the meeting but will be for a special meeting set for February 13. At that time, Madden says, all employment issues regarding Dorsey will be addressed.

The meeting will be closed to the public.

Dorsey was placed on paid administrative leave on January 4, 2017.

KSLA News 12 reached out to Dorsey for comment but did not hear back.

However, she did speak to the Minden-Press Herald shortly after the incident was brought to her attention, saying in part, “It was a horrible, honest mistake,” Dorsey said. “I am mortified. I would never send that type of content out intentionally.”

Until a decision is made regarding Dorsey’s continued employment with the board, the board's administrative assistant, Johnney Kennon, will act as the board’s social media manager.

The iPhone 7 Dorsey used to film herself was purchased in November for the purpose of promoting and marketing tourism in Webster Parish.

She was on a business trip the night of December 19 when the live stream occurred.

According to Madden, their lawyer Steven Oxlenhandler will be directing all of the board's actions from now on.

KSLA News 12 reached out to Oxlenhandler for a copy of the social media policy but did not hear back.

Even with the new policy coming to fruition, Madden admitted one thing:

"No one is going to come out of this unscathed, no matter what happens.”

