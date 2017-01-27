Shreveport man gets life in prison for murder of Haughton woman found in stolen truck

A Shreveport man faces life in prison following his conviction Monday in the murder of a Haughton woman whose body was found inside a stolen truck last April.

A Shreveport man faces life in prison following his conviction Monday in the murder of a Haughton woman whose body was found inside a stolen truck last April.

Amanda Collins was found shot to death inside a stolen truck in the middle of a muddy field off of Highway 157 in Haughton in May 2015. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Shreveport man convicted of second-degree murder for the killing of a Haughton woman whose body was found in a stolen truck has been sentenced to life in prison.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Nathaniel Mingo was sentenced in Bossier Parish District Court on Jan. 17 to life at hard labor in the Louisiana Department of Corrections without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence for the murder of 33-year-old Amanda Collins of Elm Grove.

Collins, who was an acquaintance of Mingo, was found shot to death inside a truck in a muddy field off of Highway 157 in Haughton in May 2015. Deputies made the discovery after the landowner called to report the unfamiliar Ford F-150 in his pasture. The truck was reported stolen out of Mississippi.

Bossier investigators quickly identified Mingo as a prime suspect and got an arrest warrant issued later the same night for his arrest. He was taken into custody the next day following a brief struggle in West Shreveport, during which police said he tried to keep officers from getting into his backpack.

Officers found two pounds of suspected methamphetamine ice, over $12,000 in cash and a semi-automatic handgun. Police say the value of the narcotics was estimated at $80,000.

Mingo already had a lengthy criminal history at that point, including charges for various drug possessions, multiple times of resisting an officer, aggravated escape and other charges.

At trial for Collins' murder, jurors heard from witnesses who saw Mingo after the shooting as he was seeking help to dispose of her body. They were also shown surveillance video from the El Dorado Casino of Collins in the last few hours of her life.

The jury deliberated for just an hour before returning with a unanimous guilty verdict.

“Our detectives did a remarkable job on this case,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington in a statement released Friday afternoon in response to the sentencing. “In less than 24 hours of starting their investigation into the murder of Amanda Collins, our homicide detectives and crime scene investigators relentlessly and methodically processed the scene, identified a suspect and worked with other agencies to have Mingo arrested. I also commend the District Attorney’s Office for their tenacity and hard work on this case.”

In the same statement, Bossier/Webster Parish District Attorney J. Schuyler Marvin praised the work of the Bossier Sheriffs Office detectives in gathering the information and evidence that led to Mingo's swift arrest.

“They used video from the casino to identify possible witnesses and video from the parking garage to determine what vehicle they entered, which led to contact with those witnesses. A lot of leg work was put into this investigation to be able to show the jury exactly what happened while this couple was in the casino.”

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.