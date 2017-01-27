Madonna fans threaten Texarkana radio station with lawsuits

A Texarkana, Texas, radio station says it is taking Madonna's songs off its airwaves indefinitely. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Someone's burning up because of the Hits105 Madonna ban.

John McCoy, the operations manager for the Texarkana Radio Center says that the station has been receiving calls from the Material Girl's fans threatening legal action to get Madge's music back on the airwaves.

"Not everybody likes it, but most of the folks we are getting responses from are absolutely love what we are doing," McCoy said.

The ban was put into effect on Tuesday and will go on indefinitely. The station's management has said that politics had nothing to do with the decision, it instead boils down to patriotism.

Madonna expressed herself at the recent women's rights March in Washington D.C.

"Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House," Madonna said during her speech.

She later released the following statement:

I am not a violent person. I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways at looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage — which I have personally felt. However I know that acting out of anger doesn't solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.

McCoy insists that the ban from the station was a tough, but necessary decision to make.

"We don't take it lightly but we think because we are in such a conservative community we did feel those phone calls and for the sake of our listeners and our advertisers we feel it's the right thing to do," McCoy added.

Madonna or her representatives have not reached out to the station.

McCoy hopes that other radio stations follow Hits105's lead.

