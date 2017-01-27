Air Force dad surprises daughter during school assembly in Shreveport

Sadie and Aaron Blake after he surprised her at Riverside Elementary

One Shreveport student got a special surprise for her 8th birthday when her father who has been away on deployment showed up to her school on Friday.

Sadie Black is a second grader at Riverside Elementary school who was celebrating her 8th birthday and the first time on the honor roll.

Her father Aaron Blake is in the Air Force and was away in Qatar for 6 months before arriving home in Shreveport.

"I miss him so much," said Sadie.

Aaron arrived at her school to present Sadie with her honor roll certificate and the reunion was heartwarming to the say least.

"6 months is a long time in child years and memories I've missed out on. And just being home. Is just great," said Aaron Blake.

Aaron said his daughter knew he would be coming home soon, but didn't know it would be this soon.

"I didn't know he was coming today," said Sadie. Aaron asked her, "it's the best birthday gift right?" Sadie enthusiastically responded, "yes, it was!"

For her birthday, Sadie and her dad will go out with their family for dinner and spend time together.

