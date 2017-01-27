Second-degree murder suspect in custody

It's been 2 months since a warrant was issued for Quinton Hill, wanted for a shooting that wounded another Shreveport man back in October.

It's been 2 months since a warrant was issued for Quinton Hill, wanted for a shooting that wounded another Shreveport man back in October.

A man wanted on second-degree murder charges since November is now behind bars.

Quinton D. Hill,32, of Shreveport was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

On Oct. 17, 2016, police were called to a Willis-Knighton emergency room regarding a man with a gunshot wound to one of his legs.

Shreveport detectives issued a warrant for Hill's arrest on Nov. 2, charging him with a single count of attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $240,000.

His booking details on the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office website also lists drug charges, bringing the total bond to over $260,000. However three of those charges — in-state fugitive, possession of a firearm with obliterated registration number, and possession of a firearm by a felon — do not have bond set.

The victim's father, Pastor Linus Mayes of New Macedonia Baptist Church said that his son fears for his life.

"We don't want him to live in fear of being shot again or fear of losing his life. We don't want any family to go through that," Mayes said in a past interview with KSLA News 12.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.