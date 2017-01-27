Life March North to take place on Saturday

People will take to the streets as this year's Life March North returns to downtown Shreveport.

The pro-life event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bossier City Boardwalk and then walk across the Texas Street Bridge to Festival Plaza.

At Festival Plaza a program of prayers, speakers and music is planned.

Guest speakers include James McMenis, Leslie Duke, Greg and Kim Banks, Pastor Brad Jurkovich and Ryan Verret with Louisiana Right to Life.

Word of God Church and Cypress Baptist Church will provide music.

For more information, visit Louisiana Right to Life's website here.

