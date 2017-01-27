Man found stabbed in back on Hearne Avenue

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

One man is in a Shreveport hospital after officers discovered he was stabbed in the back.

Police say they were called for a welfare concern around 2:30 a.m. and found the man in the 3700 block of Hearne Avenue.

The man was stabbed in the lower back. He was brought to University Health with serious injuries.

An investigation is underway. Officers are working to determine where the assault happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website here.

