Woman escapes mobile home fire caused by freezer

A woman safely escaped from a fire at her home late Thursday night that was sparked by a faulty appliance.

It happened around 11:30 p.m at a home on on Trey Way in Caddo Parish.

Firefighters on the scene said that a deep freezer located outside a mobile home failed, then caught fire. The fire then spread to the attic of the home.

First responders worked for more than an hour to monitor and put out hot spots in the home.

The mobile home sustained fire and heavy water damage.

