Home shot multiple times, girl grazed by stray bullet

One girl is recovering after her home was hit by multiple bullets, including one that nearly hit her.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night in the 4100 block of Wallace Street.

That's between Vivian Street and Corbitt Street in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Police on the scene tell us that the home was hit several times.

One bullet grazed a little girl's leg inside the home. The graze wound was treated by Shreveport firefighters and is expected to be okay.

Two adults inside the home were not hurt. However, no one saw who shot at the home.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website.

