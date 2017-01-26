Shreveport not a sanctuary city; but its policies mirror that vi - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport not a sanctuary city; but its policies mirror that view

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
Meeting between Shreveport city leaders, Shreveport police and Latino community leaders, Oct. 1, 2016, in Shreveport. (Source: La Voz de Shreveport-Bossier/Mario Villafuerte, director) Meeting between Shreveport city leaders, Shreveport police and Latino community leaders, Oct. 1, 2016, in Shreveport. (Source: La Voz de Shreveport-Bossier/Mario Villafuerte, director)
President Donald Trump's flurry of executive actions has immigrant communities and advocates on edge.

With more immigration-focused action expected, the president issued two executive orders calling for the building of a wall and more border patrol agents.

"I don't think there should be any cause for alarm, said 4th District U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La. "I think this is going to be done in a very deliberate process where we just barely begin to enforce the laws that are on the books."

Shreveport isn't officially declared a sanctuary city, but its policies mirror that viewpoint.

With the assistance of La Voz de Shreveport- Bossier, Mayor Ollie Tyler and members of the city's Police Department met with leaders of the Latino community in October to establish understanding of local laws. One of the questions raised was about getting stopped on a traffic violation without a license or other form of ID.

"If we don't know who you are, in other words, we can't verify, we may take you and book you into the City Jail," said the department's Bill Goodin.

"But at that point, that's the city's charge; it has nothing to do with immigration. And our policy now in our City Jail is once we get the fingerprints and establish identity, you leave. You leave the jail; you go back home."

During that meeting, officers said immigration officials are only notified about serious offenses like felony arrests.

In 2013, Latinos were listed as the fastest-growing immigrant population in Shreveport-Bossier City. And concerns about the lengthy or "broken immigration" laws existed before the current administration.

"The people who decide to bring their families live in the shadows, which means they don't have a name really," Rosalaba Quiroz, Catholic Ministry Hispanic director, said in an interview with KSLA News 12 in 2013, "I'm an American by naturalization. I had the privilege of being here legally, going through the documentation. People need that opportunity so they can be the best they can be." 

Johnson said the focus is more on border security and criminals who are here illegally. 

"I don't think families are going to be ripped apart or anything like that," the congressman said.

"I think we are just going to tighten the security at the borders. We're going to make sure that this problem that's been increasing over the last few years comes under control. And we need to do that for our national security interests."

