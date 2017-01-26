Manhunt nabs MO rape suspect found walking along LA road

Ernest Calvin Meeks Jr., 23, of the 1500 block of Louisiana Highway 485 in Robeline, is being held without bond as a fugitive from Kansas City, Mo., where he's wanted on a charge of forcible rape with a gun. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Detention Center)

Authorities take Ernest Calvin Meeks Jr., 23, of Robeline, into custody following a brief manhunt the afternoon of Jan. 26 in woods along Louisiana Highway 485 near Allen-Marthaville Road in Natchitoches Parish. (Source: Natchitoches Sheriff's Office)

A Robeline man found walking along a Natchitoches Parish highway Thursday afternoon turned out to be a Missouri rape suspect.

Now 23-year-old Ernest Calvin Meeks Jr., of the 1500 block of Louisiana Highway 485, is being held without bond in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Sheriff's detectives and patrol deputies were working on a criminal investigation in the Allen community, which is about 6 or 7 miles west-southwest of Campti, when they came upon Meeks and another person walking on Louisiana Highway 485 at 12:26 p.m.

While authorities were interviewing Meeks and the other pedestrian, Meeks made a dash for the woods along Hwy. 485 near Allen-Marthaville Road.

Authorities set up a perimeter and launched a manhunt involving Natchitoches Multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents and additional sheriff's deputies. Air support from Louisiana State Police and Winn Correctional Center bloodhounds were called in to assist.

After catching glimpses of Meeks as he ran through the woods attempting to evade arrest, authorities took him into custody at 1:02 p.m.

He was booked into the detention center as a fugitive from Missouri on a charge of forcible rape with a gun. A criminal database shows Meeks has been wanted by Kansas City, Mo., police since November.

He is expected to be extradited to Missouri at a later date.

Sheriff Victor Jones said he is "extremely pleased that we have taken a rape suspect off of the streets in Natchitoches Parish and saved others from possible harm from this individual who belongs incarcerated until he is brought before the court of law."

