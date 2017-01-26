Blitz set this weekend to help people get health insurance

"The marketplace is still open. You can get insurance. If you get insurance through the marketplace, it's not going to disappear. You've signed a contract and you're paying for insurance," says Chris Lyon, who has ACA coverage. (Source: KSLA)

As the Trump administration is meeting to possibly repeal the Affordable Care Act, the deadline to enroll in the health insurance program is approaching and a Shreveport group is holding an event to help people sign up.

The health care enrollment blitz will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 28 and from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 29 near the pond in front of H&M in Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport.

The political climate makes this weekend's event more important than ever, said Steven Jackson, community development coordinator for David Raines Health Centers.

"There's a tendency as administrations change, policies change, folks tend to say, 'Well, that's not for me anymore'."

Jackson is working to clear the misconception that uninsured people don't have to apply for health care since the Affordable Care Act might be repealed.

"The Affordable Care Act is still the law of the land. And so we want individuals to sign up, don't be penalized and be able to get the health care that they need."

Chris Lyon agrees. He has coverage through the Affordable Care Act's health insurance marketplace.

"The marketplace is still open. You can get insurance. If you get insurance through the marketplace, it's not going to disappear. You've signed a contract and you're paying for insurance."

Lyon said he's concerned for people who benefit from more than the marketplace.

"Part of it is certainly the protections it provides to people, whether it be a pre-existing condition or making sure people don't have lifetime limits. And those things are really important to people. especially as you get sick."

Anyone with questions about enrolling should come to the blitz, which is designed to be a one-stop shop to get help applying.

"We've seen folks who've come in that may be paying $200 to $300 a month, and we've gotten those premiums down to $100, maybe $125. Something that they can afford," Jackson said.

David Raines Health Centers is partnering with Christus Schumpert and Central Louisiana Area Health Education Center to sponsor the blitz.

"We want a healthier community. When we have a healthier community, that means more people going to work, more people getting an education, less time out of school," Jackson said. "And that means a mother and father that can be there for their family."

The event also will include raffles with a grand prize of a 40-inch TV to be awarded Jan. 29.

