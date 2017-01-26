Mudbugs nutrition: Let the good times roll, guilt-free!

Mudbugs are low in calories and pack a punch when it comes to protein, so feel free to let the good times roll guilt-free whether you’re on a diet or not this Mardi Gras season.

That's the good news on mudbug nutrition, according to Dr. David Scarborough, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.

"It's surprising high in protein, compared to the calories that are there and certainly compared to the fat that is there," says Dr. Scarborough. "About the only fat in it is a small amount of cholesterol."

Mudbugs are also low in carbs and high in B-vitamins and minerals such calcium, magnesium, and iron. It's what's traditionally on the side that you have to watch out for.



Dr. Scarborough says diabetics and pre-diabetics especially should keep an eye on the amount of corn and potatoes you eat with your crawdaddys.



"Things that we have to work at a little bit, we tend to consume more reasonably. So it’s basically a low fat, high protein food that’s of course pretty tasty.”

It's especially good news for anyone trying to watch their waistline during Mardi Gras season, a difficult enough task with the existence of King Cakes.



As one customer put it while enjoying the staple of the season at Crawdaddy's Kitchen in Shreveport on Friday, "It's hard to diet in Louisiana because the food is so good."

And it's such a part of the Mardi Gras tradition, nutritional value might not be the first think Crawdaddy's customers are worried about.

"It's more of an experience than just going to dinner," said Crawdaddy’s General Manager Tim Cascio. "This is where we hit the mad season."

At least there's a little science to back up what Cascio and his mudbug-loving customers might say they already knew.



"With it being seafood, one of God's creatures, you can't go wrong with that."



