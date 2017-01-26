Mudbugs nutrition: Let the good times roll, guilt-free! - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Mudbugs nutrition: Let the good times roll, guilt-free!

By Shayne Wright, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Mudbugs are low in calories and pack a punch when it comes to protein, so feel free to let the good times roll guilt-free whether you’re on a diet or not this Mardi Gras season.

That's the good news on mudbug nutrition, according to Dr. David Scarborough, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.

"It's surprising high in protein, compared to the calories that are there and certainly compared to the fat that is there," says Dr. Scarborough. "About the only fat in it is a small amount of cholesterol." 

Mudbugs are also low in carbs and high in B-vitamins and minerals such calcium, magnesium, and iron. It's what's traditionally on the side that you have to watch out for. 

Dr. Scarborough says diabetics and pre-diabetics especially should keep an eye on the amount of corn and potatoes you eat with your crawdaddys.

"Things that we have to work at a little bit, we tend to consume more reasonably. So it’s basically a low fat, high protein food that’s of course pretty tasty.”

It's especially good news for anyone trying to watch their waistline during Mardi Gras season, a difficult enough task with the existence of King Cakes. 

As one customer put it while enjoying the staple of the season at Crawdaddy's Kitchen in Shreveport on Friday, "It's hard to diet in Louisiana because the food is so good." 

And it's such a part of the Mardi Gras tradition, nutritional value might not be the first think Crawdaddy's customers are worried about. 

"It's more of an experience than just going to dinner," said Crawdaddy’s General Manager Tim Cascio. "This is where we hit the mad season."

At least there's a little science to back up what Cascio and his mudbug-loving customers might say they already knew. 

"With it being seafood, one of God's creatures, you can't go wrong with that."  

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:36:27 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:00:47 GMT
    Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly