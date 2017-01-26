ETX authorities expand area being searched for missing man - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

ETX authorities expand area being searched for missing man

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KSLA) -

Authorities searching for a man missing in East Texas today extended their search area to about 5 miles.

Searchers now are combing an area of eastern Harrison County from Lovely Road and Highway 43 east toward Grace Scott Cutoff and then south toward Interstate 20 and west to Long John Road, Harrison County sheriff's Lt. Jay Webb said Thursday afternoon.

"Residents are asked to check their property, especially any outbuildings that may be unlocked or open," he said.

Anthony Redell Green, 55, of DeSoto, Texas, went missing after an outing Tuesday night with his brother at a Shreveport casino.

Green has Type I diabetes and has not had insulin since about midnight Tuesday, authorities have said. "He may be disoriented and appear to be intoxicated due to his insulin dependency," Webb added Thursday.

Green has not been seen since walking away from property he and his brother own in eastern Harrison County.

Texas Department of Public Safety helicopters, a Shreveport Fire Department tracking team and Texas game wardens spent Wednesday evening combing heavily wooded areas from Marshall Leigh Road and Harkins Lane to Interstate 20 and west to Long John Road and continued their search through the night.

"We currently have approximately 20 people actively searching for this missing man," Webb said Thursday morning.

Green stands 5'7", weighs 150 pounds and has a shaved bald head. He last was seen wearing a red, short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. He was not wearing a jacket or cap and has no cell phone.

Since Green is not from Harrison County, authorities said, he may not be familiar with any of the roadways or his location.

Green's brother told authorities that the 2 left a Shreveport casino late Tuesday night and returned to a camper on Harkins Lane. They then went walking in the woods early Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office reports. 

When the brothers decided to return to the camper, they began arguing about which way to go to get there.

Green went one direction, his brother another.

Green's brother got back to the camper.

After Green failed to show, his brother went to the sheriff’s office in Marshall, Texas, about 11:30 a.m. to report him as missing.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to call 911, their local law enforcement agency or the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.

