University Health System selects CEO - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

University Health System selects CEO

BRF, formerly known as Biomedical Research Foundation, took control of the Shreveport and Monroe hospitals in October 2013 and operates them as University Health System. (Source: KSLA News 12) BRF, formerly known as Biomedical Research Foundation, took control of the Shreveport and Monroe hospitals in October 2013 and operates them as University Health System. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

University Health System this afternoon announced the hiring of a new chief executive officer effective Feb. 6.

Daniel J. Snyder, described as an internationally recognized health care executive with more than 30 years of experience in private and military medicine, will oversee all strategic and operational initiatives for the system's Shreveport and Monroe hospitals and ancillary services.

“I am excited to join the University Health team,” Snyder says in a statement released by University Health. “The public purpose of this health system is vital to the region and the people it serves.

"I am impressed with the remarkable achievements the hospital has realized as the state’s private partner over the past three years. I intend to continue to focus on expanding the commitment to excellence and to working in a collaborative partnership with LSU to strengthen the medical school.”

Snyder replaces Richard Cascio, who has been serving as interim CEO.

Cascio will continue to provide advice and counsel and assist Snyder as needed to ensure a smooth leadership transition, said Steve Skrivanos, who chairs University Health's board.

“Mr. Snyder’s extensive experience in leading hospitals and health care systems worldwide, including academic medical center teaching hospitals, makes him an excellent choice for our hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe and for the citizens of North Louisiana,” Skrivanos said. "Add to that his distinguished service as a captain in military medicine for our country, and I think everyone can see why the BRF and University Health are excited to bring this level of talent to North Louisiana to serve as our permanent CEO.”

Snyder is a former CEO of University of Miami Hospital, Florida's only university-owned teaching hospital. He turned it around from being one of the lowest clinically ranked hospitals in that state to being positioned as one of the upper 10 percent of all hospitals in the United States, the University Health statement says.

“On behalf of all of North Louisiana, I want to welcome Mr. Snyder to our team,” Skrivanos said.

“I also want to thank Mr. Cascio for his untiring and effective leadership during the difficult times of transition from a public hospital to a private partnership and to recognize the advances made during his tenure in collaboration with our employees and the LSU physicians."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, number may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, number may increase

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:48:05 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly