University Health System selects CEO

BRF, formerly known as Biomedical Research Foundation, took control of the Shreveport and Monroe hospitals in October 2013 and operates them as University Health System. (Source: KSLA News 12)

University Health System this afternoon announced the hiring of a new chief executive officer effective Feb. 6.

Daniel J. Snyder, described as an internationally recognized health care executive with more than 30 years of experience in private and military medicine, will oversee all strategic and operational initiatives for the system's Shreveport and Monroe hospitals and ancillary services.

“I am excited to join the University Health team,” Snyder says in a statement released by University Health. “The public purpose of this health system is vital to the region and the people it serves.

"I am impressed with the remarkable achievements the hospital has realized as the state’s private partner over the past three years. I intend to continue to focus on expanding the commitment to excellence and to working in a collaborative partnership with LSU to strengthen the medical school.”

Snyder replaces Richard Cascio, who has been serving as interim CEO.

Cascio will continue to provide advice and counsel and assist Snyder as needed to ensure a smooth leadership transition, said Steve Skrivanos, who chairs University Health's board.

“Mr. Snyder’s extensive experience in leading hospitals and health care systems worldwide, including academic medical center teaching hospitals, makes him an excellent choice for our hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe and for the citizens of North Louisiana,” Skrivanos said. "Add to that his distinguished service as a captain in military medicine for our country, and I think everyone can see why the BRF and University Health are excited to bring this level of talent to North Louisiana to serve as our permanent CEO.”

Snyder is a former CEO of University of Miami Hospital, Florida's only university-owned teaching hospital. He turned it around from being one of the lowest clinically ranked hospitals in that state to being positioned as one of the upper 10 percent of all hospitals in the United States, the University Health statement says.

“On behalf of all of North Louisiana, I want to welcome Mr. Snyder to our team,” Skrivanos said.

“I also want to thank Mr. Cascio for his untiring and effective leadership during the difficult times of transition from a public hospital to a private partnership and to recognize the advances made during his tenure in collaboration with our employees and the LSU physicians."

