How disaster survivors can find the help they need - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

How disaster survivors can find the help they need

An aerial view of flooding along Caplis-Sligo Road in March 2016. (Source: John Phelan) An aerial view of flooding along Caplis-Sligo Road in March 2016. (Source: John Phelan)
(KSLA) -

Government representatives were in Shreveport today to answer questions and offer guidance to people who need disaster relief from flooding in March 2016 and those affected by last weekend's tornado-producing thunderstorms.

The disaster recovery resource fair continues until 7 p.m. at Riverview Hall on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in downtown Shreveport.

"We've not had a fair in Shreveport. We've had those in other parts of the state," Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler said. "But, you know, I'm pushing for people up here to be able to have access to information so that they'll know how to get the help."

The event sponsored by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is designed to be a one-stop shop for people to get the answers they need.

Guidance is being offered by federal, state and local government agencies as well as nonprofits.

"I would say this is an opportunity for survivors to come out and get questions answered that are inside of them," said Earl Randall, Louisiana's field office director for Housing and Urban Development.

He spoke with KSLA News 12 Now at 4 about the types of help survivors of last year's floods could find at the fair and whether those affected by last weekend's tornadoes could get help.

"A lot of the questions that they have they may not know they have until they come out to an event like this. So this is a true opportunity for survivors to get the information and the resources that they need."

A similar event will be held Jan. 28 at the Monroe Public Safety Center in Monroe.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, number may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, number may increase

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:48:05 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly