How disaster survivors can find the help they need

Government representatives were in Shreveport today to answer questions and offer guidance to people who need disaster relief from flooding in March 2016 and those affected by last weekend's tornado-producing thunderstorms.

The disaster recovery resource fair continues until 7 p.m. at Riverview Hall on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in downtown Shreveport.

"We've not had a fair in Shreveport. We've had those in other parts of the state," Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler said. "But, you know, I'm pushing for people up here to be able to have access to information so that they'll know how to get the help."

The event sponsored by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is designed to be a one-stop shop for people to get the answers they need.

Guidance is being offered by federal, state and local government agencies as well as nonprofits.

"I would say this is an opportunity for survivors to come out and get questions answered that are inside of them," said Earl Randall, Louisiana's field office director for Housing and Urban Development.

He spoke with KSLA News 12 Now at 4 about the types of help survivors of last year's floods could find at the fair and whether those affected by last weekend's tornadoes could get help.

"A lot of the questions that they have they may not know they have until they come out to an event like this. So this is a true opportunity for survivors to get the information and the resources that they need."

A similar event will be held Jan. 28 at the Monroe Public Safety Center in Monroe.

