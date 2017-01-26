Event Forecast: Six Leg Fun Run & 5K

The 2nd annual Six Leg Fun Run & 5K will take to the pavement Sunday, January 29 at 2 pm in downtown Texarkana. This is not your typical run, as your furry four legged K9 companions are also invited to race with you.

All proceeds from the race will go to Shelby's P.A.W.S., a non-profit organization benefiting the animals of Texarkana by creating awareness for those in need. The charitable organization is the brainchild of 13-year-old Shelby Dunphy-Day. You can read more about the organization, and Shelby's mission here.

It's going to a be cool but seasonable on Sunday with daytime highs climbing into the upper 50s. This will make for great running weather for you and your four-legged friends. As we head into the afternoon, the sunshine will be abundant with temperatures in the upper 50s by the start of the race.

It would be wise to grab a jacket, especially if you will be cheering in the stands for the race. It will be a bit breezy, making it feel even cooler. We'll have winds out of the northwest at 10-15mph, with dry conditions through the afternoon.

Find more information and register for the race here.

