Relief fund established for Plain Dealing tornado victims - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Relief fund established for Plain Dealing tornado victims

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

  • Links In The NewsMore>>

  • KSLA Severe Weather Policy

    KSLA Severe Weather Policy

    The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property. 

    More >>

    The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property. 

    More >>

  • SWEPCO power outage information

    SWEPCO power outage information

    Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.
    More >>
    Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.More >>
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A relief fund has been established for Plain Dealing residents along Mott Road affected by Saturday's tornado. 

Donations can be made to the "Mott Tornado Relief Fund" at any Citizens National Bank. 

The fund was established by Plain Dealing Mayor David Smith and Fire Chief Jason Vaughan, Northeast Bossier Fire District 5.

“These are our friends and neighbors, and we certainly want to be there for them and help them in this time,” Smith said in a statement released by the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office announcing the creation of the fund on Thursday. 

Mott Road was hardest-hit in the Plain Dealing area of North Bossier by the EF2 tornado that touched down Saturday at 5:12 p.m., packing 115 mph winds, cutting a path up to 990 yards wide and 8.46 miles long. Three homes were a destroyed, seven were heavily damaged and 19 saw moderate to minor damage, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office. Multiple vehicles, sheds, and barns were also damaged.

“The good news is no one was seriously injured or killed, by the grace of God,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “We are very thankful for that. These folks need our prayers as they recover."

BPSO donated $500 from its Friends of Law Enforcement fund.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

See It Snap It Send It: Your Weather Pics

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:28:31 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly