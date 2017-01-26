Relief fund established for Plain Dealing tornado victims

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

A relief fund has been established for Plain Dealing residents along Mott Road affected by Saturday's tornado.

Donations can be made to the "Mott Tornado Relief Fund" at any Citizens National Bank.

The fund was established by Plain Dealing Mayor David Smith and Fire Chief Jason Vaughan, Northeast Bossier Fire District 5.

“These are our friends and neighbors, and we certainly want to be there for them and help them in this time,” Smith said in a statement released by the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office announcing the creation of the fund on Thursday.

Mott Road was hardest-hit in the Plain Dealing area of North Bossier by the EF2 tornado that touched down Saturday at 5:12 p.m., packing 115 mph winds, cutting a path up to 990 yards wide and 8.46 miles long. Three homes were a destroyed, seven were heavily damaged and 19 saw moderate to minor damage, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office. Multiple vehicles, sheds, and barns were also damaged.

“The good news is no one was seriously injured or killed, by the grace of God,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “We are very thankful for that. These folks need our prayers as they recover."

BPSO donated $500 from its Friends of Law Enforcement fund.

