Shreveporter aims to help youths through skateboard lessons

A Shreveport man is hoping to mentor young kids while teaching them a sport he holds dear to his heart.

Orlando Washington first started skating when he was 20.

But lately, he's been coming to Shreveport's Stoner Skate Park with a purpose every Saturday since November.

"So I figured as a two on one, get people back into skating. And to keep the kids from going the route that they're going, I could give them free lessons plus kind of get them a spot to hang out in and give them more of a positive area to hang out in," said Washington.

Washington has been teaching Aiden Hampton for three weeks now.

"I look forward to it all week. And when I finally get here, I get so excited," said Hampton.

Aiden stumbled across the free lessons by coincidence. He was picking out a new skateboard and saw a flier advertising Washington's lessons.

"The first time we came, it was back when it was really cold. It was probably 25 to 30 degrees out here. And Orlando showed up just like he said he would," said TJ Hampton, Aiden's dad.

Aiden's dad said he's noticed a change in his son since he started lessons with Washington. His grades are better and his behavior has improved.

Washington said these Saturdays are more than just lessons for the people who come out, they are almost like therapy.

"When they get around people who have the same interests as them, they open up more. So it's more of a big brother type thing whereas I can not only teach you how to skate, because that's what you want to do, but it will make you comfortable enough to where if you feel like you need someone to talk to, you know, you have it here if you don't have it anywhere else," said Washington.

"It's good for him to have somebody to look up to. There's not a lot of places to do this around Shreveport, Bossier," said Hampton.

Hoping to reinvigorate the skateboard community in Shreveport while providing a safe space.

The classes are free and held every Saturday starting around noon. Washington said he's always there early.

He told KSLA News 12 his dream is to eventually open a skateboard school of his own.

