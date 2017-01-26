Man falls asleep at the wheel, slams into 18-wheeler

One man was able to walk away from a morning wreck after his vehicle slammed into a parked big rig.

According to the Caddo911 page, police received a call around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday morning on North Market Street near Interstate 49.

Police on the scene say that the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. The vehicle drifted slightly to the right-hand side of the road, hitting the 18-wheeler.

The car flipped over on its top.

No injuries were reported.

