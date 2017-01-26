Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy closed today

Classes have been canceled today at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy in Shreveport.

Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree made the decision due to a water line break at the school, according to a news release from Caddo Parish Public Schools.

Crews are working to repair the break, but they will not be completed this morning.

An update on the repairs will be announced later today.

