Athlete of the Week: Huntington's Tahji Davis

In recent years, Huntington has been known for their sweet-shooting swingmen to lead the charge. To some degree, they still are. 2017, however, is a year of adaptation following graduations and transfers.

It is also a year in which their big guy, Tahji Davis, is becoming the guy for the Raiders.

"[Head coach Mack Jones] pushed every one of us but he pushed me even harder because he's seen potential that no one else has seen," said Davis, who posted a 10-point, 15-rebound line in Tuesday's win at Benton.

"He didn't have the chance to step out on the court and shoot the jump shot like he's doing this year. He's a quiet kid but he gives 110% on the court every time," said Jones.

How can you not love what he's doing?

The 6'5 junior is cleaning the glass, owning the paint and making his name known one thunderous slam at a time.

"Me taking on a big role and putting on a big part for the team and helping them win? It's great, the feeling is good," Davis said.

Still, though, play-makers like leading scorer Gaybriel Gilliam are the ones who get the recognition. Rightfully so.

If you talk to him, however, his success isn't as easy without number 33 doing his part.

"We love him. He plays big. He helps us out a lot. He does his job," Gilliam said.

Huntington, sitting fourth in district 4A, returns to action Friday as they play host to Minden.