BBC, others latch onto story about 2 riding tornado in a tub - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BBC, others latch onto story about 2 riding tornado in a tub

"The image is quite profound, the image of this lady and her son being whirled up into a twister," said Rhod Sharp, host of BBC Radio 5 Live's "Up All Night." (Source: KSLA News 12) "The image is quite profound, the image of this lady and her son being whirled up into a twister," said Rhod Sharp, host of BBC Radio 5 Live's "Up All Night." (Source: KSLA News 12)
(KSLA) -

Of the half dozen tornadoes to hit the ArkLaTex on Jan. 21, news of what happened during one in Marion County, Texas, continues to gain attention not only throughout the states but also overseas.

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner got a call Wednesday night from BBC Radio 5 Live's Rhod Sharp, host of their "Up All Night" program.

They were amazed by the story of Charlesletta Williams and her son Rickey Williams being lifted up by an EF-2 tornado with winds of 130 mph while they were taking refuge in a bathtub.

"The image is quite profound, the image of this lady and her son being whirled up into a twister," Sharp said.

Warner's interview with Sharp was live on BBC Radio 5 Live throughout the United Kingdom.

KSLA News 12 also has learned that its report about the Williams family has aired throughout the United States, from Indianapolis to Lafayette in South Louisiana. It's also on mashable.com.

Beyond the tub, Warner said, the most amazing thing is that fortunately no one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Friday, April 28 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-04-29 00:11:43 GMT
    The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

    More >>

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly