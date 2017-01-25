BBC, others latch onto story about 2 riding tornado in a tub

"The image is quite profound, the image of this lady and her son being whirled up into a twister," said Rhod Sharp, host of BBC Radio 5 Live's "Up All Night." (Source: KSLA News 12)

Of the half dozen tornadoes to hit the ArkLaTex on Jan. 21, news of what happened during one in Marion County, Texas, continues to gain attention not only throughout the states but also overseas.

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner got a call Wednesday night from BBC Radio 5 Live's Rhod Sharp, host of their "Up All Night" program.

They were amazed by the story of Charlesletta Williams and her son Rickey Williams being lifted up by an EF-2 tornado with winds of 130 mph while they were taking refuge in a bathtub.

"The image is quite profound, the image of this lady and her son being whirled up into a twister," Sharp said.

Warner's interview with Sharp was live on BBC Radio 5 Live throughout the United Kingdom.

KSLA News 12 also has learned that its report about the Williams family has aired throughout the United States, from Indianapolis to Lafayette in South Louisiana. It's also on mashable.com.

Beyond the tub, Warner said, the most amazing thing is that fortunately no one was hurt.

