What does the Dow's milestone mean for you, your money?

With the Dow hitting north of 20,000, should you now be more aggressive with your investments?

Today's feat certainly is a milestone for the index.

But what does it mean for you and your money?

In a historic moment on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average eclipsed 20,000 for the first time in its 120-year history.

The Dow hit the milestone just two months since it crossed the 19,000 mark.

Other major U.S. indexes also closed at all-time highs Wednesday.

"The economy has been growing, albeit very slowly, but it has been growing the last few years," said Chase Crump, of Williams Financial Advisors.

"Unemployment still remains low; and interest rates are still low. If that can continue and some jobs can be created, the market certainly has room to run."

The Dow's performance Wednesday shines a positive light on the market.

But Crump warned investors against losing perspective. "I wouldn't let 20,000 dictate your investment decision.

"Any investment decision for anybody needs to be made on a long-term basis," he continued.

"Check yourself on your risk level and what you're comfortable or how comfortable you are as an investor in the market. And let that guide your decisions, not the market being at highs encouraging you to be more risky with your money."

Crump believes the Trump Effect could positively impact sectors across the board.

"If the current administration can deliver on the promises of infrastructure, that could be a big sector to do well over the next three or four years."

Traders say healthy economic and jobs data, combined with high consumer confidence could bode well for strong market performance in 2017.

