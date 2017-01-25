The pros and cons of filtering politics from your Facebook feed

Before you jump at the chance to scrub all political posts from your Facebook feed, you might want to consider the potential downside.



A new Chrome browser extension promises to keep all potentially political posts out of sight for Facebook users who download it.

Once installed, it simply has to be turned on or off to filter the feed to hide all political posts.

"Unfortunately memes will still exist," notes the developer's description. "But we will do our best to take care of the rest."

"People may think that during the campaigns and prior to the election that they need this information because again they figure they have to go out and vote. Then once it's over, though, they may not be so enthusiastic and thus the search for something to try to turn it all off," says social media expert and Louisiana State University Political Science professor Jeffrey Sadow. But that might not necessarily be a good idea.

Sadow warns that filtering feeds can have a negative effect for those who choose to block it all out.

"It makes them not only less informed about things going on out there in the world, but also it may make them less able to evaluate and critically think their way around politics because they have fewer and fewer adverse kind of arguments."

The extension also gets rid of Facebook's tendency to default to the top news and instead auto-switches to the most recent news feed.

