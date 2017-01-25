Ruston man dies in motorcycle wreck north of Grambling

A Ruston man died when his motorcycle ran off the road and struck several small trees, authorities say.

It happened shortly after 3:45 p.m. Jan. 25 on Garr Road about 2 miles north of Grambling, according to Louisiana State Police.

Now investigators are trying to determine why the 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle being driven by 50-year-old Jeffery Harvey ran off the left side of the roadway while heading west on Garr Road, said Senior Trooper Michael Reichardt, of state police Troop F.

The impact ejected Harvey, who was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Lincoln coroner’s office personnel.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Reichardt reminded motorcyclists that they must wear a proper US D.O.T.-approved helmet.

"Although not all crashes are survivable, properly utilizing safety equipment like approved motorcycle helmets and seat belts decrease your risk of serious injury or death."

So far this year, state police Troop F has investigated 3 crashes in which 3 people died.

