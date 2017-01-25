Suspect in theft of casino patron's wallet is in custody

Shreveport police say the man accused of snatching a wallet at a Shreveport casino now is in custody.

Authorities have yet to release his name or say on what charge he was booked.

The theft happened Dec. 29 at Sam's Town Casino.

A casino patron was sitting at a slot machine when someone snatched the patron's wallet then bolted. The patron chased but failed to capture the alleged thief.

However, surveillance cameras did catch the male leaving the casino and driving a brown Kia Optima with temporary registration.

