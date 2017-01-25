Controversy heats up over Shreveport-Caddo MPC travel

Just one month after staving off a more than $500,000 budget cut, the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission is back in the headlines.

The latest controversy involves plans for a 4-day trip to New York City in May by some MPC board members and staffers at a cost of $26,000.

The MPC does not need the Shreveport City Council's approval for the trip. The MPC is an independent body that oversees planning and zoning.

But the MPC does rely on funding from the City Council and Caddo Commission.

And some accuse MPC Executive Director Mark Sweeney of misleading council members about the need for that trip to the Big Apple.

"Two years now, we've been down on revenues over $2 million," City Council Chairman James Flurry said.

The city's financial situation is so dire that there had even been a hiring freeze in effect, he said. And all department heads had been told to avoid all travel expenses unless their job absolutely depends on it, like for continuing education.

"We're in bad shape financially. You look and see, we don't have the money to even do the retirement."

During the City Council work session Jan. 23, Sweeney told council members the trip to New York City is essential.

"We did this two years ago, a year ago and we would like to do it this year because it's my only avenue by which to do the training and my only avenue to maintain my AICP accreditation as well as my other staff members."

Flurry told KSLA News 12: "No. he is not being truthful."

Flurry said he checked state laws about legal requirements involving continuing education for MPC board and staff members in Louisiana.

"It can be done through Baton Rouge through a grant."

In a telephone conversation with Sweeney, he clarified the reasons they travel to both the state and federal conferences. "This is going above the four hours of what's required by state law but also to keep the commissioners well trained on new issues."

Sweeney explained that he's already cut his travel expenses by more than $10,000 this year. He added that the council had already approved this trip when it approved the MPC budget.

But Flurry has now introduced an ordinance to cut the MPC's 2017 budget by the same amount as the trip: $26,000.

"And I don't know that I have the votes, but I'm going to go ahead and try. I'm doing what I think's right."

He concluded that if Sweeney had planned maybe two people for the trip to New York City, he probably wouldn't have said anything. Instead, Sweeney is taking 3 MPC board members and 5 staffers, including himself. And that's why the trip will cost $26,000.

A final vote on whether to cut the MPC's budget could come on Valentine's Day.

