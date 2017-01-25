Man still missing in East Texas; massive search effort continues

MISSING: Anthony Redell Green, 55, of DeSoto, Texas, stands 5'7" and weighs 150 pounds. He last was seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. (Source: Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)

Authorities plan to search through Wednesday night for an East Texas man who went missing after an outing with his brother at a Shreveport casino.

More help from other trained search-and-recovery agencies will be brought in Thursday if 55-year-old Anthony Redell Green, of DeSoto, Texas, has not been found by then, says a statement from Harrison County, Texas, sheriff's Lt. Jay Webb.

Green might be disoriented because he has Type I diabetes and has not had insulin since early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

He has not been seen since walking away from property he and his brother own in eastern Harrison County.

Texas Department of Public Safety helicopters, a Shreveport Fire Department tracking team and Texas game wardens have spent Wednesday evening combing heavily wooded areas from Marshall Leigh Road and Harkins Lane to Interstate 20 and west to Long John Road.

Green stands 5'7", weighs 150 pounds and has a shaved bald head. He last was seen wearing a red, short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

"He does not have a jacket or cap. He is not from Harrison County and may not be familiar with any of the roadways or his location. He does not have a cell phone," Webb's statement says.

Green's brother earlier told authorities that the 2 left a Shreveport casino late Tuesday night and returned to a camper on Harkins Lane. They then went walking in the woods early Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office reports.

When the brothers decided to return to the camper, they began arguing about which way to go to get there.

Green went one direction, his brother another.

Green's brother got back to the camper.

After Green failed to show, his brother went to the sheriff’s office in Marshall, Texas, about 11:30 a.m. to report him as missing.

"If anyone in the eastern area of Harrison County should see anyone walking and appearing disoriented, they are asked to please contact 911 operators and detail the location where the person is seen," Webb's statement says.

