Greenwood man accused of sexual misconduct involving a juvenile

A Greenwood man is behind bars, accused of sexual misconduct involving a juvenile.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Wallis Ross Mayes, Jr. is charged with on one count of aggravated crimes against nature. The incident happened in 2016.

Mayes was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center Wednesday. Bond was been set at $150,000.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.