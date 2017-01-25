AR authorities connect pickup to man missing since 2015

At this time, investigators have made no connection between this truck and the human remains that have been found in Southwest Arkansas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Authorities have connected a pickup found Jan. 24 to a 2-year-old missing persons case, the Lafayette County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office reports.

Sheriff Obie Sims found the white 2006 GMC truck in forestland about 3 miles north of Bradley, Ark. It has since been impounded.

The pickup belonged to a man who went missing from Miller County, Ark., in summer 2015. Arkansas State Police are working that case.

The truck was discovered as searchers were looking for human remains.

As of this time, investigators have made no connection between the truck and the human remains.

Workers were replanting trees in a clear cut Weyerhauser maintains off Highway 29 when they discovered a human skull about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23.

The next day, about 30 volunteers joined Arkansas State Police, Miller and Columbia sheriff's deputies and Arkansas Game and Fish wardens to do a grid search for any more remains. They turned up several bones that are being sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab along with the skull to definitively determine whether they are human or animal remains, Sims said.

"The skull has been sent to the crime lab, and we're hoping to get some DNA off of it," the sheriff said. "I hope they can tell us some information about it. We're trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together and see what this might be."

Deputies from Miller and Columbia have been on the scene because both Arkansas counties have missing people. Cadaver dogs also were used in the search.

"Every crime needs to be solved, ya'll, and this is definitely a crime," Sims told searchers Jan. 24.

The hope also is that the Arkansas crime lab will help in identifying the skull, Sims said.

"It's not that old. I mean, you can tell it is not no 10- or 15-year-old thing. But exactly how old it is, I really don't have no clue."

As workers battled the thick brush, more bones and other items that could be related to the found skull were located.

Sims found the truck in the woods.

"You can tell it has been here a whole because it is no way you can drive in here anymore. But, luckily, I just walked right up here on it."

The Miller County sheriff's office continually has been following up on leads about the missing person from 2015, Chief Deputy Michael McQuerry said. "We are hopeful that the locating of this vehicle will solve the missing person case."

