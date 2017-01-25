Firefighters changing shifts smell smoke, find house fire

The house fire is on Burke Street between West 70th Street and Marquette Avenue, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records. (Source: Google Maps)

The alertness of some firefighters likely saved a Shreveport house from further damage.

Firefighters at Fire Station 15 were changing shifts when they smelled something burning.

They found smoke coming out a wind ventilator turbine on a house on Burke Street, said Clarence Reese, of the Shreveport Fire Department.

That's between West 70th Street and Marquette Avenue and right around the corner from Fire Station 15 in the 3200 block of West 70th Street.

The fire caused light to moderate damage to the house.

The 10 fire units were able to contain the blaze to a rear bedroom, Reese said.

Shreveport Fire Department had 10 units on the call that came in at 2:28 p.m.

The home's occupants were not at the residence at the time of the fire.

