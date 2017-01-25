TRAFFIC ALERT: LA 6 bridge reopens after collision of 2 big rigs

Two 18-wheelers have collided on the Pendleton Bridge on State Highway 21 near the Texas-Louisiana border, according to Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox.

The bridge also known as LA Hwy. 6 was completely blocked by the crash.(Source: Louisiana State Police)

A big rig ended up in Toledo Bend after crashing into another 18 wheeler. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Pendleton Bridge has been reopened in the wake of a collision of 2 big rigs that sent one plummeting into Toledo Bend Reservoir on Wednesday afternoon.

An 18-wheeler hauling feed was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 6 when it hit an 18-wheeler with a flatbed, causing extensive damage to the cab of the flatbed truck, Sabine Parish Deputy Warden Joe Dewil said.

The feed truck then careened into the lake on the south side of the bridge.

No serious injuries were reported.

The feed truck driver was taken to a hospital after being picked up by a boater.

Water in Toledo Bend is said to be 40 feet deep.

The crash led to the closure of the 3-mile-long bridge.

The Louisiana highway department says it was reopened at 4:53 p.m.

Until then, westbound traffic was being detoured south onto Louisiana Highway 191 into Texas.

The span remained closed for an extended period not for clean-up, but for the Department of Transportation & Development to inspect the span and ensure it's safe to be reopened to traffic.

Officers and first responders from both Louisiana and Texas showed up to work the crash.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the cause of the crash.

Dewil said it's too early whether either of the drivers will be cited.

