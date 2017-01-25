Shreveport bank robbery suspect in custody

Shreveport police have one man in custody in connection with a bank robbery that happened in December.

Andrew Tave of Longview, Texas was taken into police custody on Tuesday and was charged with attempted simple robbery.

His bond has been set at $250,000.

The robbery happened on Dec. 13, 2016, at a Chase Bank Branch on Line Avenue. A man entered the branch with a handwritten note demanding money from the bank teller.

However, before the clerk could comply, he left the bank without any money.

Shreveport detectives worked with United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force found evidence pointing to Tave and tracked him to an apartment in the 700 block of Ethel Street in Longview.

He was taken into custody without incident.

