Man robbed at gunpoint in his driveway

Texarkana Texas police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in one man's driveway.

Police say it happened before 6 p.m. on Monday in the 6000 block of Sandlin Avenue.

The victim was sitting in his vehicle, talking on his cell phone when he was approached by a man at his window, asking to borrow his phone.

The man said that he needed to use the victim's cell phone to call his mother to tell him that he was stranded.

After denying the man to use his phone but offered him to make the call himself.

After the call failed, the man then pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his cell phone and wallet. The robber then took off on foot running north towards Gould Lane.

The robber is described as being 17 to 21 years old, 5'11 to 6'0, slender build and 140-160 pounds. He had one to two-inch braids in his hair that was described as "spikey on top" by the victim.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or CrimeStoppers at 903-793-7867.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.