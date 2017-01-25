Proposal to merge 2 Shreveport schools brought up at BESE meeting

The proposal to merge Fair Park and Booker T. Washington high schools in Shreveport was brought up at a Board of Elementary and Secondary Education committee meeting Monday in Baton Rouge.

Education officials say one person spoke during the public comment section, but the issue was not on the agenda for this week's meeting.

There's no set time for when the issue will be put on the BESE agenda. A BESE official says it could happen as early as March.

School Board members' hope is that plan will be approved before the start of the 2017-18 academic year.

Last week, the Caddo Parish School Board approved the merger, but it still must be approved by the state.

Even after approval, Caddo School District leaders say, the issue still might have to be settled in court.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.