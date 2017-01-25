Disaster Recovery Fair on Thursday

People affected by last year's floods and last weekend's severe weather can get the answers and information they need at this years Disaster Recovery Fair.

Click here to watch live.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. at Riverview Hall, 600 Clyde Fant Parkway. The event is open to the public.

Information on flood insurance, foreclosure prevention, rebuilding, treating mold, and loan prevention will be available.

"I’m especially glad to see this fair come to Shreveport as it makes it way around the state,” said Mayor Ollie Tyler, a member of the Governor’s Flood Recovery Task Force, in a news release. “We had many people here who were severely impacted by the March 2016 floods and I encourage anyone in need of assistance to come out to Riverview Hall this Thursday.”

Federal, state, local and non-profit agencies will have representatives at the event. Participants include the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development, FEMA, USDA, The State of Louisiana, City of Shreveport, City of Bossier City, Louisiana Housing Corp, legal aid organizations and others.

American Sign Language and Spanish language translators will be at the event.

For more information, call the Louisiana Housing Corporation at 1-888-454-2001.

