Editorial: Coverage You Can Count On

In recent meetings here at KSLA our team has been discussing our brand. The brand of any company, or individual for that matter, is who they truly are and what they do, not just what they say they do.

Our brand is Coverage You Can Count On. We talked about the meaning of those words and how we live them every day. I thought I would share with you what we came up with.

As broadcasters, we are committed to serving our local communities and want to make decisions based on feedback from you, our customers.

It is local broadcasters both TV and radio who tell the local stories in our communities. We are here every day all year long. We live and work here and raise our families here so you know we will work hard to keep you up to date on what’s happening right here at home.

You have told us to ask the tough questions of our elected officials and dig deeper into the issues. You want us to hold them accountable and share stories of what is working in our community – not just the negative, but also the positive in our neighborhoods. This is why we have a dedicated team working on investigative news stories.

I want you to know that we are working to serve in the best interest of you, our viewer, and bring even more meaning to Coverage You Can Count. Thank you for watching us.

