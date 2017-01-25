Shreveport home riddled with bullets with people inside

Police are investigating after a Shreveport house was sprayed with bullets Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the home in the 3000 block of Pouncey Lane just after 9 p.m.

When they got there, police found out there were people inside when multiple rounds of gunfire left the home and a vehicle outside riddled with bullets.

No one inside the home was wounded.

No arrests have been made, but police say the person or persons responsible will face a charge of aggravated criminal property damage.

