Man fighting for his life after Allendale robbery, shooting

A man is fighting for his life after being shot during a suspected robbery Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Dale Avenue.

According to police, the victim was in the yard when he was shot during an attempted robbery.

He was shot twice in the chest and taken to University Health with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The robber is described as a 5'6" males with a stocky build and a black hoodie. Police believe he may have gotten away with some of the victim's cash.

No arrests have been made but the incident is under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

