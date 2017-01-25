Family of 3 loses home to fire

Firefighters arrived to the house on Rodney Street to find 2 vehicles and the home fully involved in flames. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

BCFD battles house fire just after 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of Rodney Street near Central Park elementary school. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A Bossier City family of 3 is left without a home Wednesday morning after it was destroyed by a fire.

The fire happened just after 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of Rodney Street near Central Park elementary school.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes to the scene to find 2 vehicles and the home fully involved in flames.

The family of 3 was able to escape uninjured before crews arrived, according to firefighters on scene.

It took about 15 minutes for crews to get the blaze under control.

The house is reportedly a total loss, including the two vehicles parked in the home's carport. A third vehicle was also damaged that was parked next to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.