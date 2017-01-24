Texarkana radio station bans Madonna for expressing herself

A Texarkana, Texas, radio station says it is taking Madonna's songs off its airwaves indefinitely. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Texarkana, Texas, radio station is taking Madonna off its airwaves because of the way the pop icon expressed herself.

HITS 105 says it is banning Madonna's songs indefinitely following the singer's comments during the recent women's rights march in Washington, D.C.

"Banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism," Terry Thomas, general manager of HITS 105, said in a statement released by the radio station.

The pop icon spoke at the rally about how the presidential election upset her. In a speech laced with F-bombs, at one point she said:

"Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House."

During an interview Monday on "Fox & Friends," former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Madonna ought to be arrested for that remark.

"It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments," HITS 105's Thomas said. "If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us, that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna.”

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.