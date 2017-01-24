KSLA News 12 Investigates as veteran feels trapped in pain

Bossier City veteran Richard Almond wants answers about why his medication continues to be cut, leaving him in daily pain. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

A Bossier City veteran claims the Shreveport VA hospital has been mistreating him and neglecting his medical needs.

So KSLA News 12 Investigates dug into hundreds of VA documents and medical records.

Serving in the Marines runs in Richard Almond's family.

"My father did and I wanted to and my younger brother did. My son's in the military. He's not in the Marine Corps. but he carried it on into the Air Force."

But Almond said his chance to serve on the front lines was taken during boot camp on Paris Island, S.C., in 1993.

"We were on a hump, and it had been raining. And there was a hole, and it just looked like another mud puddle. And I stepped in it and I fell forward and my knee went backward."

Almond voluntarily shared hundreds of pages of his medical records, which KSLA News 12 Investigates studied for several months.

The doctors' notes show he hyper-extended his left knee at Paris Island and, four surgeries later, was medically retired from the Marines in 1996.

Since then, Almond has lived every day with arthralgia, a constant joint pain that causes him to limp everywhere he walks.

"Right now, it's shooting pain like a large needle sticking under the knee cap and just being moved around. It goes from my ankle to my hip into my back."

According to Almond's medical records, he's been a patient at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport for more than 10 years and has been prescribed methadone for the pain.

But now, he said, the pain is becoming harder to bear since he claims his medication is being continuously cut back.

He blames one significant staffing change at the hospital for his problem.

In 2014, Almond said, he was switched off the doctor he had been seeing for seven years.

Almond claims Dr. Adetojunbo Desalu transferred to a different department under pressure from the hospital to reduce the veteran's medication.

"He wasn't going to reduce my medication and they were not happy with him, so he got moved to Compensation and Pension. And that was when I got put with Dr. Harlan Weiss."

KSLA News 12 Investigates sent a Freedom of Information Act request to the Veterans Affairs Department in June 2016 requesting the full lists of staffers at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center over the previous 5 years.

Those documents show the following numbers of physicians and nurses employed by the hospital over that time frame:

2012: 391 nurses, 172 physicians.

2013: 412 nurses, 183 physicians

2014: 406 nurses, 187 physicians

2015: 412 nurses, 183 physicians.

Last year, with only with 390 nurses and 150 physicians, saw the lowest numbers since 2012.

During all those years, Desalu and Weiss were listed as physicians.

Almond said Weiss was the one who started reducing his medication once he took him on as a patient in 2014.

"He said: 'Well, because I don't feel that the high dosage is what you need.'

"And I said, 'Well, everything was going well for 7 years before you got here. My pain level was at a 4. I wasn't getting sick every day.'

"And he said 'Well, I think you're getting sick for other reasons.'

"And I said, 'But before you ever met me, you chose to reduce my medication'."

Almond said his methadone dosage has been reduced drastically from 2014 to today.

"Thirty milligrams in the morning, 30 milligrams at lunch and 20 milligrams at night. When I met him, I was at 100, 100, 100."

The veteran said this is the first time since becoming a patient at Overton Brooks that his prescription is inadequate to help him bear the pain that will be his for the rest of his life.

"When I work an eight-hour day, I take three days off after that. I don't have a choice. I have to. I mean, I hurt that bad," said Almond. "I ended up losing 80 pounds because I was having trouble holding food down."

In the first few days of 2017, Almond said, his medications weren't filled and he went through withdrawals.

"You throw up. You have diarrhea. You shake. You physically sweat. It's the flu times 10."

Almond claims Weiss doesn't believe the degree of his pain.

"He thinks I'm a drug addict and that I don't have any pain issues. He thinks it's in my head."

This veteran also claims that all efforts to change this situation through patient advocates have been denied.

"I have specifically asked for a different doctor, even at the VA. We've even put in a written request. They will not give me a new doctor."

Why not?

"We don't know. They won't tell us," Almond said.

He gave KSLA News 12 Investigates a message he said Weiss sent to him in November 2016. It reads:

"Chief of Staff and Chief of Primary Care feel, as previously stated, that care be handled through the primary care team. Please contact patient and let him know that no meeting involving him or any of my supervisors will be scheduled at this time. If he has any new issues, he is welcome to contact our team directly."

KSLA News 12 Investigates contacted the VA about Almond's case.

Following is the response from Shannon Arledge, communications manager for the South Central VA Health Care System and a former public affairs officer for Overton Brooks:

"As you are probably aware, privacy regulations restrict discussion of Veterans personal healthcare information and medical records. Medical management is between the managing physician and the patient."

KSLA News 12 Investigates then asked Arledge about the VA's policy on switching doctors. His response:

"Requests for Veteran reassignment within Primary Care are reviewed and considered by the Chief of Primary Care. Not all requests are approved. "Decisions are based upon complete review of the healthcare record, history of prior assignments and identification of unique healthcare management needs or requirements. "Factors considered include the specific elements for the reason of the request, physician availability, balance of panel size among providers, complexity of care, medication management requirements, and other factors which may be unique to identified patient care needs. "Patients with complex or long term therapeutic management plans may not be reassigned to assure continuity of care management. Patients may be assigned to specific providers with additional expertise or competence which is determined necessary to address specific medical or therapeutic management requirements."

Then KSLA News 12 Investigates asked about the decline in the number of physicians and nurses at the Shreveport hospital. Arledge replied:

"Overton Brooks has sufficient physician and nursing staff to manage the available demand for primary care services. Staffing management is monitored according to VA Primary Care Management models and guidelines. There is variability among the geographic distribution of those resources. Shreveport has sufficient staff and stability to manage the current demand for primary care. The larger number of Primary Care Panels provides additional capacity to accommodate unscheduled Imbalances. Other locations, more remote and much smaller in size, include community based outpatient clinics in Longview, Monroe and Texarkana. Those clinics experience periodic challenges to address workload demand associated with periodic staff turnover due to the smaller size of available staff to compensate vacancies due to unscheduled demand."

Meanwhile, Almond's family told KSLA News 12 Investigates that they're no closer to getting the help he needs.

"My husband needs help. This, going to the news, has been the only option they have left us with," said Sharon Almond, his wife.

"When you have a doctor who is doing more harm than good and you cannot get out of their care because their supervisor declines the request, it's disgusting."

Almond said he now feels trapped. He wants a private doctor but worries that his medication will be cut off if he leaves the VA.

Almond said these more than 23 years of pain even have made him question the family business.

"There's no way I would have gone to the Marine Corps. There's absolutely no way," he said. "I would have gone to school. I probably would have gone after I graduated college. But I certainly wouldn't have gone as an enlisted person."

Almond and his family said they now are reaching out to local congressmen to ask for aid.

KSLA News 12 Investigates will bring you the latest details about Almond's case as we learn more.

